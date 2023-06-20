Brokerages Set Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Target Price at $171.57

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $171.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,607,414,000 after buying an additional 54,326,454 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $4,609,399,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 141,974.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,750,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,651,000 after buying an additional 4,747,612 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,458,962,000 after buying an additional 4,521,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $785,273,000. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $164.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $426.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $183.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.78.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.58%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Further Reading

