Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Receives $49.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Posted by on Jun 20th, 2023

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSATGet Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.20.

VSAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Viasat from $79.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Viasat from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Viasat in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Viasat from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.

Viasat Price Performance

NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $39.97 on Friday. Viasat has a 12 month low of $25.38 and a 12 month high of $47.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSATGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $15.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.41 by $1.15. Viasat had a net margin of 40.92% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The firm had revenue of $666.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.47 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Viasat will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Craig Andrew Miller sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $33,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,705. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,579 shares of company stock valued at $66,136. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Viasat

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat in the first quarter worth about $232,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Viasat by 5.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,001 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after acquiring an additional 6,265 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Viasat by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 654,115 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,920,000 after buying an additional 7,336 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Viasat during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Viasat by 35.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,033 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 12,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Viasat Company Profile

(Get Rating

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.