Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Receives $49.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.20.

VSAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Viasat from $79.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Viasat from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Viasat in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Viasat from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.

Viasat Price Performance

NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $39.97 on Friday. Viasat has a 12 month low of $25.38 and a 12 month high of $47.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Insider Activity

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $15.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.41 by $1.15. Viasat had a net margin of 40.92% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The firm had revenue of $666.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.47 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Viasat will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Craig Andrew Miller sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $33,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,705. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,579 shares of company stock valued at $66,136. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Viasat

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat in the first quarter worth about $232,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Viasat by 5.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,001 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after acquiring an additional 6,265 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Viasat by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 654,115 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,920,000 after buying an additional 7,336 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Viasat during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Viasat by 35.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,033 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 12,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Viasat Company Profile

(Get Rating

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

