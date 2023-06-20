Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Receives C$16.85 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$16.85.

MTL has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Mullen Group in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Mullen Group from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Mullen Group Stock Performance

TSE:MTL opened at C$15.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$15.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.76. Mullen Group has a 1-year low of C$10.83 and a 1-year high of C$16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.76, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Mullen Group Announces Dividend

Mullen Group ( TSE:MTL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.15. Mullen Group had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of C$497.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$479.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mullen Group will post 1.2693247 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is 42.35%.

Mullen Group Company Profile

(Get Rating

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.