Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Receives C$16.85 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$16.85.
MTL has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Mullen Group in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Mullen Group from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th.
Mullen Group Stock Performance
TSE:MTL opened at C$15.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$15.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.76. Mullen Group has a 1-year low of C$10.83 and a 1-year high of C$16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.76, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
Mullen Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is 42.35%.
Mullen Group Company Profile
Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.
