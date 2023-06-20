Topaz Energy Corp. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, Stifel Firstegy Forecasts (TSE:TPZ)

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) – Analysts at Stifel Firstegy dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Topaz Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Firstegy analyst M. Dunn now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Topaz Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share.

TPZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Cormark dropped their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. CIBC decreased their target price on Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Topaz Energy from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.58.

Topaz Energy Price Performance

Topaz Energy stock opened at C$20.71 on Monday. Topaz Energy has a 1 year low of C$17.76 and a 1 year high of C$24.49. The company has a current ratio of 10.99, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$20.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.16.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$78.19 million during the quarter. Topaz Energy had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 26.15%.

Topaz Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 181.82%.

Topaz Energy Company Profile

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates through two segments: the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6.1 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

