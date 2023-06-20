Stifel Firstegy Weighs in on PrairieSky Royalty Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:PSK)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Stifel Firstegy dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Firstegy analyst M. Dunn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.79. The consensus estimate for PrairieSky Royalty’s current full-year earnings is $0.95 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PSK. CIBC lowered their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Securities cut PrairieSky Royalty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.00 to C$23.75 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$25.13.

PrairieSky Royalty Trading Up 0.2 %

PrairieSky Royalty stock opened at C$23.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The stock has a market cap of C$5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.06. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52 week low of C$15.08 and a 52 week high of C$24.66.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$126.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$108.00 million. PrairieSky Royalty had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 51.42%.

PrairieSky Royalty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is 73.85%.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.6 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage.

