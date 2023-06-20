Brokerages Set Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Target Price at $15.25

Shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Amplitude from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. William Blair cut shares of Amplitude from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Amplitude Stock Down 1.1 %

Amplitude stock opened at $10.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.13. Amplitude has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $19.24. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Activity at Amplitude

Amplitude ( NASDAQ:AMPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). The company had revenue of $66.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.01 million. Amplitude had a negative net margin of 38.76% and a negative return on equity of 32.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amplitude will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amplitude news, Director Patrick W. Grady sold 258,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $2,604,352.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,026.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 22,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total value of $265,609.20. Following the sale, the president now owns 944,634 shares in the company, valued at $11,023,878.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick W. Grady sold 258,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $2,604,352.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,026.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 525,341 shares of company stock valued at $5,251,139 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amplitude

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amplitude by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 22,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Amplitude by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 63,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Amplitude by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new position in Amplitude during the third quarter valued at $2,931,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amplitude by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 50,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 25,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.93% of the company’s stock.

About Amplitude

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital analytics platform to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics provides product, marketing, experience analytics, and AI-Driven alerts; Experimentation, a solution that integrates with analytics to plan, deliver, monitor, and analyze tests and product changes; Audience Management tools leverage the data in analytics to build audience lists through behavioral segmentation or machine learning powered predictions; and Data Streaming tools helps to move event data and user profiles to other tools in customers' stacks in real-time to destinations, such as marketing platforms, ad networks, personalization engines, and others; and Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities.

Featured Stories

