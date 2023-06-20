FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Issued By Stifel Firstegy (TSE:PNE)

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Stifel Firstegy decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Pine Cliff Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now anticipates that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Pine Cliff Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share.

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.01). Pine Cliff Energy had a return on equity of 103.85% and a net margin of 37.38%. The company had revenue of C$48.68 million for the quarter.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.85 to C$1.60 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.80 to C$1.70 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Shares of PNE opened at C$1.47 on Monday. Pine Cliff Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.18 and a twelve month high of C$2.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$517.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Pine Cliff Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. Pine Cliff Energy’s payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

