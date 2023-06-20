OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on OncoCyte from $1.40 to $0.45 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

OncoCyte Price Performance

OCX stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. OncoCyte has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at OncoCyte

OncoCyte ( NASDAQ:OCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 34.08% and a negative net margin of 787.97%. The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OncoCyte will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Pura Vida Investments, Llc bought 663,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $198,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,090,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,060.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 26,827,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $8,048,291.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 50,181,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,054,400.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Pura Vida Investments, Llc purchased 663,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $198,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,090,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,060.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 27,520,638 shares of company stock valued at $8,253,491 in the last 90 days. 6.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OncoCyte

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCX. DCF Advisers LLC grew its position in OncoCyte by 107.0% during the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in OncoCyte during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 24,964 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.

