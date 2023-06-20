FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Short Interest Down 9.5% in May

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,440,000 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the May 15th total of 3,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group set a $260.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Friday, March 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $233.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.21.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE FDX opened at $233.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $226.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $248.76.

FedEx Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 131,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.21, for a total transaction of $30,594,828.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,459,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,357,700,637.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,835,505 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,796,508,000 after acquiring an additional 220,183 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,818,843 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,497,094,000 after purchasing an additional 469,345 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,878,717 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,060,573,000 after purchasing an additional 445,125 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234,930 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $732,448,000 after acquiring an additional 35,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in FedEx by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $591,124,000 after acquiring an additional 559,607 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

