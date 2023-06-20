FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the May 15th total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 401,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

FLEX LNG Stock Performance

FLNG opened at $31.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.76. FLEX LNG has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $38.24.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $92.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.30 million. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 18.39%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FLEX LNG will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEX LNG Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.91%.

Separately, TheStreet cut FLEX LNG from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNG. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FLEX LNG by 3.8% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 15,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in FLEX LNG by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FLEX LNG by 3,476.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 20.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FLEX LNG

Flex LNG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. The company owns and operates vessels with M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering services.

Featured Articles

