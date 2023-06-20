CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Short Interest Update

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,780,000 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the May 15th total of 12,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of CNH Industrial

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 61,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 31,647 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,377,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,020,000 after buying an additional 126,814 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $16,745,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,661,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,258 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. 38.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on CNHI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.43.

CNH Industrial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNHI opened at $14.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.34. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $17.98. The company has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.63.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

CNH Industrial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.3861 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.31. CNH Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 9.31%.

About CNH Industrial

(Get Rating)

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial.

Further Reading

