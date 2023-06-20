Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Short Interest Update

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,610,000 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the May 15th total of 10,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Priyadarshi Sudhanshu purchased 1,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $35,431.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,481.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Anthony Shoemaker acquired 9,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.02 per share, for a total transaction of $325,907.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,954.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Priyadarshi Sudhanshu acquired 1,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $35,431.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 96,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,481.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,112,260 in the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 12,425 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 933.3% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 371,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,116,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 392,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,993,000 after acquiring an additional 40,597 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 988,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,419,000 after purchasing an additional 120,184 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

KDP opened at $32.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $41.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.03 and a 200-day moving average of $33.95. The company has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.58.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.56.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

