Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the May 15th total of 23,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Culp in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE CULP opened at $4.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.12. Culp has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.24.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Culp during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Culp in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Culp in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Culp in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Culp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

