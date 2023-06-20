Short Interest in EQB Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Increases By 8.4%

EQB Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 446,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the May 15th total of 411,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,230.0 days.

EQB Price Performance

EQB stock opened at $52.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.72. EQB has a 52 week low of $33.21 and a 52 week high of $52.25.

Get EQB alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on EQGPF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on EQB from C$87.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on EQB to C$89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on EQB from C$77.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on EQB from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

EQB Company Profile

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EQB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.