Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) Short Interest Update

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 233,000 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the May 15th total of 257,200 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 35,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Insider Activity at Esquire Financial

In other news, Director Selig Zises sold 8,000 shares of Esquire Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $339,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,529,458.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 20.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Esquire Financial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Esquire Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $315,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in Esquire Financial by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 17,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in Esquire Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $552,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Esquire Financial by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 98,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 39,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Esquire Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Esquire Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESQ opened at $47.59 on Tuesday. Esquire Financial has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $48.13. The company has a market capitalization of $389.76 million, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.55.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.55 million for the quarter. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 35.71% and a return on equity of 20.81%.

Esquire Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Esquire Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Esquire Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Esquire Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

