Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,420,000 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the May 15th total of 6,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 4,845 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $439,538.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,143.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Entegris

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENTG. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Entegris by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,792,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $721,080,000 after buying an additional 3,607,040 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at $201,492,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at $190,238,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Entegris by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,854,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,150,191,000 after buying an additional 1,287,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Entegris by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,041,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,182 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Entegris Trading Down 2.8 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENTG. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Entegris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entegris to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Entegris from $143.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $105.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.45.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $106.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Entegris has a one year low of $61.75 and a one year high of $114.47. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,325.50 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.45 and its 200-day moving average is $82.17.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. Entegris had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $922.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.87 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,000.00%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

