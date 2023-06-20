Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING) Short Interest Update

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 169,700 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the May 15th total of 156,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Cingulate

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cingulate in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cingulate in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cingulate during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Cingulate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cingulate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cingulate alerts:

Cingulate Trading Down 14.4 %

Shares of CING opened at $0.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Cingulate has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of -0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average is $1.04.

Cingulate Company Profile

Cingulate ( NASDAQ:CING Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts expect that Cingulate will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Cingulate Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of product candidates for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. The company's lead product candidates are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, and CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine) for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorders intended for children, adolescents, and adults.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cingulate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cingulate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.