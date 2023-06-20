Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Short Interest Down 9.5% in May

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the May 15th total of 3,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Daqo New Energy from $44.60 to $45.60 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

Daqo New Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE DQ opened at $42.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.52. Daqo New Energy has a 52 week low of $35.49 and a 52 week high of $77.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.26.

Institutional Trading of Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by ($1.43). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 39.70% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The business had revenue of $709.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Daqo New Energy will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 163.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

About Daqo New Energy

(Get Rating)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.