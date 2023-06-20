Short Interest in Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Declines By 9.5%

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 342,600 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the May 15th total of 378,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 195,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Daré Bioscience

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Daré Bioscience by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 9,227 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Daré Bioscience by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 17,480 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Daré Bioscience by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 161,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 20,746 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Daré Bioscience Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:DARE opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.21. Daré Bioscience has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $1.47.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Equities research analysts expect that Daré Bioscience will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

About Daré Bioscience

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying, developing, and marketing products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, reproductive health, menopause, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health.

