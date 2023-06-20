Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Receives $20.48 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.48.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLUG shares. Morgan Stanley cut Plug Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Plug Power from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Plug Power from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Plug Power from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

PLUG stock opened at $10.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.76. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $7.39 and a 1 year high of $31.56.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 18.72% and a negative net margin of 100.41%. The firm had revenue of $210.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in Plug Power by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Plug Power by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 49.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

