Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Receives $120.22 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.22.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALLE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Allegion from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Allegion from $138.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Allegion from $130.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Allegion from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Allegion from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion Price Performance

ALLE stock opened at $118.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.09. Allegion has a 52-week low of $87.33 and a 52-week high of $123.46.

Allegion Announces Dividend

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.29 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 61.34% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Insider Transactions at Allegion

In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.34, for a total transaction of $251,354.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,814.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Allegion

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,906 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Allegion by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allegion

(Get Rating

Allegion Plc engages in the provision of security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure, and productive. It operates through the Allegion Americas and Allegion International segments. Its brands include CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin. The company was founded on May 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.