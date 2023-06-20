Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Receives $794.21 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $794.21.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $890.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

AVGO opened at $868.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $702.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $630.01. The firm has a market cap of $358.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $921.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom will post 38.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.63%.

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,385 shares of company stock worth $10,916,008 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 509 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Broadcom by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in Broadcom by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 572 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

