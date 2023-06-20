Analysts Set Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) PT at $44.57

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.57.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALSN. Citigroup cut their price objective on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Insider Transactions at Allison Transmission

In other news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Price Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Allison Transmission by 47.7% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 82,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the first quarter worth approximately $501,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 18.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 294,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,319,000 after acquiring an additional 44,813 shares during the period. American Trust acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 21.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 583,927 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,417,000 after acquiring an additional 101,717 shares during the period. 98.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allison Transmission stock opened at $54.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.98. Allison Transmission has a 12-month low of $32.63 and a 12-month high of $54.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.33. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 67.83% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.13%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Featured Stories

