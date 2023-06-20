HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Receives $191.22 Average Target Price from Brokerages

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $191.22.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HEI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on HEICO in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Vertical Research upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on HEICO from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on HEICO from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on HEICO from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

In related news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $33,402.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,709.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other HEICO news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 250 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $33,402.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155 shares in the company, valued at $20,709.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson bought 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.83 per share, with a total value of $39,007.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 16,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,142.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,211 shares of company stock valued at $157,944 over the last three months. 8.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HEICO during the first quarter worth approximately $577,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at $1,119,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of HEICO by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 43,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HEICO by 3,192.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,138,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $174,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,351 shares in the last quarter. 27.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HEICO stock opened at $165.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.77, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.13. HEICO has a twelve month low of $126.95 and a twelve month high of $180.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $687.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that HEICO will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. HEICO’s payout ratio is 7.33%.

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

