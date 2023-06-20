Analysts Set Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) PT at $335.27

Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $335.27.

Several equities analysts have commented on WAT shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Waters from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAT. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Waters by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Waters by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 294,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waters Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $269.20 on Friday. Waters has a fifty-two week low of $248.18 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.79.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.11). Waters had a return on equity of 149.31% and a net margin of 23.22%. The firm had revenue of $684.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. Waters’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waters will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

