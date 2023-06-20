Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY) Receives C$42.91 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$42.91.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DFY. Desjardins downgraded Definity Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Definity Financial Stock Performance

DFY opened at C$35.03 on Friday. Definity Financial has a 52-week low of C$32.35 and a 52-week high of C$40.95. The company has a market cap of C$4.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 10.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$36.43 and its 200-day moving average price is C$36.65.

Definity Financial Announces Dividend

Definity Financial ( TSE:DFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$907.50 million during the quarter. Definity Financial had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 15.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Definity Financial will post 2.235 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

About Definity Financial

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

