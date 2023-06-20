Brokerages Set GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Price Target at $236.50

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $236.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GNNDY. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Friday, May 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Handelsbanken began coverage on GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GN Store Nord A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

OTCMKTS GNNDY opened at $76.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.87. GN Store Nord A/S has a fifty-two week low of $46.88 and a fifty-two week high of $114.80.

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. The firm operates through the GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments. It facilitates communication between people through intelligent hearing, audio, video, and gaming technology. The company was founded by Carl Frederik Tietgen on June 1, 1869 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.

