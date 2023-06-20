Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Receives $107.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.00.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Plexus in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Plexus stock opened at $96.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Plexus has a one year low of $74.53 and a one year high of $115.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.93 and its 200 day moving average is $97.60.

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.29. Plexus had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Plexus’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Plexus will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ronnie Darroch sold 4,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total value of $394,266.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLXS. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Plexus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Plexus by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Plexus by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Plexus by 680.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Plexus by 294.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

