Analysts Set Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) PT at $354.14

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $354.14.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WSO shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Watsco from $280.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Watsco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Watsco from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Watsco from $269.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Watsco from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $366.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Watsco has a 1-year low of $224.54 and a 1-year high of $370.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $336.93 and its 200-day moving average is $303.84.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Watsco will post 14.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Watsco by 105,561.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $372,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,636 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter worth $69,643,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter worth $52,330,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the first quarter worth $64,598,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 193.8% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 287,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,028,000 after acquiring an additional 189,668 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watsco Company Profile

(Get Rating

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.