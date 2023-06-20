Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Receives $24.27 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.27.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRBG. Citigroup initiated coverage on Corebridge Financial in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Corebridge Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Corebridge Financial from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.

Get Corebridge Financial alerts:

Corebridge Financial Price Performance

Shares of CRBG opened at $16.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Corebridge Financial has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $23.50.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Corebridge Financial will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 74,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $1,214,687,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 426,395,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,928,918,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corebridge Financial

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 22.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corebridge Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corebridge Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.