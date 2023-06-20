CarMax, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for CarMax in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 14th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.48. The consensus estimate for CarMax’s current full-year earnings is $2.37 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush raised their price target on CarMax from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Northcoast Research downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on CarMax in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on CarMax from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CarMax from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.40.

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of KMX stock opened at $79.63 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.66 and a 200 day moving average of $68.22. CarMax has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $106.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. CarMax had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of CarMax

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 39,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 5,082 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of CarMax by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of CarMax by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 202,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,373,000 after purchasing an additional 7,216 shares during the last quarter.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

