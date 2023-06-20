Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Cut by Analyst

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) – Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note issued on Thursday, June 15th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now expects that the industrial products company will earn $3.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.75. The consensus estimate for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s current full-year earnings is $22.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s FY2024 earnings at $14.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.70 EPS.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.67. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Trading Up 0.1 %

RS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.00.

Shares of RS stock opened at $256.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.54. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $160.29 and a fifty-two week high of $264.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 124.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 160.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total transaction of $2,351,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 124,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,169,716.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.33%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

