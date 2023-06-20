Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Universal Health Services, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:UHS)

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Universal Health Services in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now forecasts that the health services provider will earn $2.68 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.67. The consensus estimate for Universal Health Services’ current full-year earnings is $10.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Universal Health Services’ Q1 2025 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 EPS.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stephens decreased their target price on Universal Health Services from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays raised Universal Health Services from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. VNET Group reissued an “assumes” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, SVB Securities raised Universal Health Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

NYSE UHS opened at $148.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Universal Health Services has a twelve month low of $82.50 and a twelve month high of $154.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.27.

Institutional Trading of Universal Health Services

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,138,729,000 after purchasing an additional 146,820 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $728,594,000 after purchasing an additional 113,259 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,733,178 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $666,857,000 after purchasing an additional 101,132 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 7.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,804,556 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $229,346,000 after purchasing an additional 125,839 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,586,639 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $201,652,000 after purchasing an additional 32,587 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 800 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total value of $112,776.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 1,680 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total value of $226,195.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at $715,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 800 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total value of $112,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,944 shares in the company, valued at $415,015.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,697 shares of company stock worth $10,547,996 in the last quarter. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.50%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

