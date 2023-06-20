Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Issued By Atb Cap Markets

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets boosted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Vermilion Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, June 16th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Vermilion Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.06 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Vermilion Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VET. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$37.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$26.67.

Shares of TSE VET opened at C$16.14 on Monday. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of C$14.55 and a twelve month high of C$39.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 1.96, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.92.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.29. The company had revenue of C$552.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$550.97 million. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 44.58% and a return on equity of 46.15%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 4.85%.

In other Vermilion Energy news, Senior Officer Lars William Glemser sold 19,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.60, for a total transaction of C$340,973.51. In other news, Senior Officer Lars William Glemser sold 19,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.60, for a total value of C$340,973.51. Also, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$15.68 per share, with a total value of C$62,720.00. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

