Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Receives $208.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $208.56.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RGEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Repligen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Repligen from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

In other Repligen news, Director Martin D. Madaus acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $156.18 per share, for a total transaction of $78,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,605.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Repligen by 6.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Repligen by 3.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 183,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Repligen by 6.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Repligen in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Repligen by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,636,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $275,549,000 after purchasing an additional 36,669 shares in the last quarter. 96.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $157.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.02 and its 200-day moving average is $171.28. Repligen has a 52-week low of $140.96 and a 52-week high of $262.26. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.38, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.07.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Repligen had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $182.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Repligen will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

