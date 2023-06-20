Brokerages Set Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) PT at $98.00

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BNTGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Brenntag from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays cut shares of Brenntag from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Shares of Brenntag stock opened at $15.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.88. Brenntag has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $16.71. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.2791 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Brenntag’s previous dividend of $0.20. This represents a yield of 1.76%. Brenntag’s payout ratio is 20.93%.

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.

