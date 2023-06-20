Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Macy’s, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:M)

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Macy’s in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.77. The consensus estimate for Macy’s’ current full-year earnings is $2.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Macy’s’ FY2024 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $12.75 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Macy’s Stock Down 0.9 %

M opened at $15.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.19. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $25.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. Macy’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The company had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Macy’s Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth $176,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Macy’s by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 142,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 28,720 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 1st quarter worth $333,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 309,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,398 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,480,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,610 shares during the period. 81.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Macy’s

(Get Rating)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Recommended Stories

