Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Aurora Cannabis Inc. Issued By Atb Cap Markets (NYSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) – Atb Cap Markets upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report released on Wednesday, June 14th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for Aurora Cannabis’ current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

ACB stock opened at $0.54 on Monday. Aurora Cannabis has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $189.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.79.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 78.4% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 41,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18,070 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. 11.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The firm operates through the Canadian Cannabis and International Cannabis segments. Aurora Cannabis was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

