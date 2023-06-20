Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Aurora Cannabis Inc. Issued By Atb Cap Markets (NYSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) – Atb Cap Markets upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report released on Wednesday, June 14th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for Aurora Cannabis’ current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.
Aurora Cannabis Stock Up 1.6 %
ACB stock opened at $0.54 on Monday. Aurora Cannabis has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $189.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.79.
Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The firm operates through the Canadian Cannabis and International Cannabis segments. Aurora Cannabis was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.
