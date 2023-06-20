Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($1.54) Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Thursday, June 15th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.54) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.58). The consensus estimate for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($6.52) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.30) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.88) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.90) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. 92 Resources restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $201.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $198.12 and a 200-day moving average of $209.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of -23.20 and a beta of 0.48. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $134.77 and a 12 month high of $242.97.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.97) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $319.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.53 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 93.13% and a negative return on equity of 1,287.80%. The business’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.00) EPS.

In other news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total transaction of $190,114.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,277,870.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,799 shares of company stock worth $3,517,442. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $2,231,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $3,763,000. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

