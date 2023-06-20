Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Capri Holdings Limited’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CPRI)

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Capri in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.25. The consensus estimate for Capri’s current full-year earnings is $6.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Capri’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.48 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.44 EPS.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Capri had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CPRI. UBS Group decreased their target price on Capri from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Capri from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Capri from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Capri from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Capri from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

NYSE CPRI opened at $36.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Capri has a 52 week low of $34.25 and a 52 week high of $69.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capri by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Capri during the 1st quarter valued at $4,352,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Capri by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,198,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,981,000 after acquiring an additional 102,439 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Capri during the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Capri during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

