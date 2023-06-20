HCA Healthcare, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $4.60 Per Share (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for HCA Healthcare in a report released on Thursday, June 15th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now expects that the company will earn $4.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.59. The consensus estimate for HCA Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $18.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q2 2024 earnings at $4.71 EPS.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.94. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. The business had revenue of $15.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HCA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $304.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.17.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $290.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $275.79 and a 200-day moving average of $260.22. The firm has a market cap of $79.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $164.47 and a 1-year high of $296.89.

Institutional Trading of HCA Healthcare

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 3,034 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $804,010.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,530,395. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total value of $1,289,923.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,414,436.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 3,034 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $804,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at $6,530,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,733 shares of company stock worth $3,518,389 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.04%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

