Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Magna International Inc. Reduced by Zacks Research (NYSE:MGA)

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Magna International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 15th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.34. The consensus estimate for Magna International’s current full-year earnings is $4.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Magna International’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.53 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.27 EPS.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS.

MGA has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Magna International from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Magna International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Magna International from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Magna International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magna International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Magna International stock opened at $56.99 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.59. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of $45.58 and a fifty-two week high of $68.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.05%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 615,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,612,000 after purchasing an additional 60,136 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Magna International during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 26,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of automotive supplies. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems, and roof systems operations.

