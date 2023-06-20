Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Issued By William Blair

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Sight Sciences in a research note issued on Thursday, June 15th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sight Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.26) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Sight Sciences’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Get Sight Sciences alerts:

Separately, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Sight Sciences from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Sight Sciences Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SGHT opened at $8.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.94 million, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.53. Sight Sciences has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 12.79 and a quick ratio of 12.32.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $18.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 million. Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 106.34% and a negative return on equity of 47.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Sight Sciences by 1.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 549,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after acquiring an additional 9,280 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the first quarter worth about $5,869,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 9.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 546,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 45,040 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 479,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 12,524 shares in the last quarter. 50.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sight Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sight Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sight Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.