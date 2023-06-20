Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Air Lease Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AL)

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Air Lease in a report issued on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.27. The consensus estimate for Air Lease’s current full-year earnings is $4.75 per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Monday, May 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Air Lease in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Shares of Air Lease stock opened at $41.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.30. Air Lease has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $46.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.77.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Air Lease had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $636.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.52 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Air Lease by 37.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 70,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 19,043 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Air Lease by 3.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,542,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,834,000 after purchasing an additional 151,988 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Air Lease by 14.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,168,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,358,000 after purchasing an additional 276,235 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Air Lease by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,727,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,347,000 after purchasing an additional 56,791 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Air Lease during the first quarter valued at approximately $942,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Yvette Hollingsworth Clark purchased 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.96 per share, with a total value of $98,696.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,733.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Air Lease news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,570,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Yvette Hollingsworth Clark bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.96 per share, with a total value of $98,696.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,733.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

