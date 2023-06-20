Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Issued By Zacks Research

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Middleby in a report released on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.83 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.87. The consensus estimate for Middleby’s current full-year earnings is $9.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Middleby’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.29 EPS.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. Middleby had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.97 million.

Middleby Trading Down 0.0 %

Several other research firms have also commented on MIDD. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Middleby from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Middleby from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Middleby in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Middleby from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.63.

MIDD stock opened at $144.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Middleby has a 12-month low of $120.30 and a 12-month high of $162.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.55 and its 200 day moving average is $143.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $35,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,660.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Middleby

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Middleby in the 4th quarter worth $409,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Middleby by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Middleby in the 4th quarter worth $748,000. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Middleby by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 286,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,401,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Middleby by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 25,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

