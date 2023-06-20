Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share (TSE:ATD)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report issued on Wednesday, June 14th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s current full-year earnings is $3.77 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

ATD has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$68.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. TD Securities increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$68.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$73.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$71.58.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Price Performance

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

TSE ATD opened at C$65.14 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$66.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$64.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$63.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1-year low of C$49.58 and a 1-year high of C$68.40.

(Get Rating)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia, as well as stores operated under the Circle K banner in Cambodia, Egypt, Guam, Guatemala, Honduras, Indonesia, Jamaica, Macau, Mexico, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.