Zacks Research Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boston Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 15th. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $7.14 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.15. The consensus estimate for Boston Properties’ current full-year earnings is $7.16 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BXP. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Boston Properties from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Boston Properties from $79.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com lowered Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.55.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

BXP stock opened at $55.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.29 and a 200-day moving average of $60.26. Boston Properties has a 12-month low of $46.18 and a 12-month high of $94.79.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $803.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.80 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 24.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Carol B. Einiger purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.41 per share, with a total value of $474,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Boston Properties by 2.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,323,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,208,000 after acquiring an additional 32,869 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 29,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 6.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,281,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,076,000 after buying an additional 82,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 62,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in six markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires, and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

