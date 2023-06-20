Stifel Firstegy Weighs in on Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:PEY)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Stifel Firstegy lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a report issued on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Firstegy analyst M. Dunn now forecasts that the company will earn $1.77 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.81. The consensus estimate for Peyto Exploration & Development’s current full-year earnings is $1.85 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Peyto Exploration & Development’s FY2024 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$278.33 million during the quarter. Peyto Exploration & Development had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 19.44%.

Peyto Exploration & Development Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PEY. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$17.29.

TSE PEY opened at C$10.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.06. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12 month low of C$9.71 and a 12 month high of C$15.29.

Peyto Exploration & Development Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.55%.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

(Get Rating)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.