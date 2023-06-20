Zacks Research Comments on Carpenter Technology Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:CRS)

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report issued on Thursday, June 15th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $1.03 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.02. The consensus estimate for Carpenter Technology’s current full-year earnings is $1.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Carpenter Technology’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Carpenter Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRS opened at $51.95 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 123.69 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.45. Carpenter Technology has a one year low of $24.76 and a one year high of $54.89.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $690.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.50 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 0.87%. Carpenter Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 479.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 190.48%.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

