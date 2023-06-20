Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.56 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Insperity in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 15th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $4.56 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.55. The consensus estimate for Insperity’s current full-year earnings is $4.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Insperity’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.36 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Get Insperity alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NSP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insperity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Insperity from $131.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.00.

Insperity Stock Up 0.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $119.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. Insperity has a 12-month low of $88.67 and a 12-month high of $131.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSP. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Insperity in the third quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 113.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Insperity in the first quarter worth $96,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total value of $780,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,611,099.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total value of $780,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,611,099.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total transaction of $1,354,696.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,986 shares in the company, valued at $59,243,018.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,301 shares of company stock worth $2,878,438. 5.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Insperity Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.10%.

Insperity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.