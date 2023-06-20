Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.56 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Posted by on Jun 20th, 2023

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSPGet Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Insperity in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 15th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $4.56 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.55. The consensus estimate for Insperity’s current full-year earnings is $4.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Insperity’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.36 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NSP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insperity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Insperity from $131.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.00.

Insperity Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $119.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. Insperity has a 12-month low of $88.67 and a 12-month high of $131.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSP. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Insperity in the third quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 113.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Insperity in the first quarter worth $96,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total value of $780,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,611,099.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total value of $780,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,611,099.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total transaction of $1,354,696.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,986 shares in the company, valued at $59,243,018.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,301 shares of company stock worth $2,878,438. 5.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Insperity Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.10%.

Insperity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Insperity (NYSE:NSP)

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.